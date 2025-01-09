Eighth Saudi Relief Plane Depart For Syria With Essential Aid Supplies
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The eighth relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), left King Khalid International Airport for Damascus International Airport on Thursday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.
This assistance aims to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during this critical time and underscores Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting other countries in times of need.
