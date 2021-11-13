UrduPoint.com

Eighty Four Million People Displaced Worldwide: UNHCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:24 AM

Eighty four million people displaced worldwide: UNHCR

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said that more than 84 million people were forced to abandon their homes in the first half of this year

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said that more than 84 million people were forced to abandon their homes in the first half of this year.

The displacement was largely driven by people escaping the effects of climate change and fleeing from violence, especially in Africa, the agency reported.

"The international community is failing to prevent violence, persecution and human rights violations, which continue to drive people from their homes," Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said in his agency's statement. "In addition, the effects of climate change are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in many areas hosting the forcibly displaced." The agency on Thursday released its midyear trend report, which accounted for January to June 2021. This year's figures marked an increase from 82.4 million displaced people at the end of 2020.

Flaring conflict and violence around the world during the first half of this year forced nearly 51 million people to flee within their own countries, with most new displacements occurring in Africa.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) witnessed 1.3 million displacements and Ethiopia, 1.2 million, the report detailed.

Meanwhile violence in Myanmar and Afghanistan also saw an increase in the number driven to leave home.

At the same time, the number of refugees also continued to increase during the first half of the year, reaching nearly 21 million.

UNHCR said it observed that most new refugees came from just five countries: Central African Republic, 71,800; South Sudan, 61,700; Syria, 38,800; Afghanistan, 25,200; and Nigeria, 20,300.

"The international community must redouble its efforts to make peace, and at the same time must ensure resources are available to displaced communities and their hosts", warned the High Commissioner.

A lethal mix of conflict, COVID-19, poverty, food insecurity and the climate emergency has compounded the humanitarian plight of the displaced, most of whom are being hosted in developing regions.

"The effects of climate change are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in many areas hosting the forcibly displaced", said the High Commissioner.

And solutions for forcibly displaced populations remain in short supply.

During the first half of the year, less than one million internally displaced people and 126,700 refugees were able to return home.

"It is the communities and countries with the fewest resources that continue to shoulder the greatest burden in protecting and caring for the forcibly displaced, and they must be better supported by the rest of the international community", Grandi added.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Same Ethiopia Myanmar Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Nigeria Central African Republic January June 2020 From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

5 minutes ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

5 minutes ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

34 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

34 minutes ago
 MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.