Eighty-Four Miners Evacuated From Coal Mine in Northern Russia After Smoke

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Eighty-four miners were brought to the surface on Wednesday from the Zapolyarnaya-2 mine in the Komi Republic in northern Russia after smoke at premises, while 158 people still remain underground, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"After a smoke on the main belt roadway in the Zapolyarnaya-2 mine, 84 people were evacuated by 10.40 pm Moscow time [19:40 GMT], while 158 still remain below the surface," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the smoke condition at the mine was reported at 09.55 pm. Five rescue teams from paramilitary mine rescue units were sent to the site.