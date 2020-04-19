Eighty Furloughed Airline Staff Retrained to Help Swedish Hospitals Amid Pandemic - NGO

(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Nearly 80 airline staff who have been furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic have started working in hospitals after a brief retraining, charity Wallenberg Foundations, which is sponsoring the project, told Sputnik.

According to the charity's representative, Laura Bergtoft, 78 of 80 people have started their work after completing the retraining. The next week, they will be joined by 160 others. In total, 300 people are set to be retrained as part of this program.

The program envisages a three-day training course, after which the furloughed airline staff can help doctors and nurses in hospitals.

Freja Annamatz of Stockholm-based Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), which has furloughed 10,000 employees in light of global flight suspensions, told Sputnik that as part of the program their staff had been trained to provide basic medical care and act under stress.

They were also trained to measure blood pressure, calm patients and help them move around, as well as assist doctors in paperwork.

According to Annamatz, SAS employees will be able to either return to their work for the airline or go ahead as health care workers once the situation normalizes.