Eighty Localities Under Flood Risk After Kherson Dam Destruction- Ukrainian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Up to 80 settlements are under threat of being flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russia-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling. The city authorities said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed.

"There is a threat of flooding of up to 80 localities .

.. We are evacuating the residents of the flooded areas," Shmyhal said on social media.

The Ukrainian official put the blame for the destruction of the Russia-controlled power plant on Moscow.

"Russia bears full responsibility for this terrorist act. The world must respond immediately with action. Russia should withdraw its troops from the nuclear PP to avoid another disaster," Shmyhal twitted.

According to Leontyev, as of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 GMT), the water level in Nova Kakhovka has already risen by 10 meters (32.8 feet) and the dam continued to be washed away.