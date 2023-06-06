UrduPoint.com

Eighty Localities Under Flood Risk After Kherson Dam Destruction- Ukrainian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Eighty Localities Under Flood Risk After Kherson Dam Destruction- Ukrainian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Up to 80 settlements are under threat of being flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russia-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling. The city authorities said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed.

"There is a threat of flooding of up to 80 localities .

.. We are evacuating the residents of the flooded areas," Shmyhal said on social media.

The Ukrainian official put the blame for the destruction of the Russia-controlled power plant on Moscow.

"Russia bears full responsibility for this terrorist act. The world must respond immediately with action. Russia should withdraw its troops from the nuclear PP to avoid another disaster," Shmyhal twitted.

According to Leontyev, as of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 GMT), the water level in Nova Kakhovka has already risen by 10 meters (32.8 feet) and the dam continued to be washed away.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister World Moscow Water Russia Social Media Nuclear Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson From

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

1 hour ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

2 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.