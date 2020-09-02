UrduPoint.com
Eighty One Nobel Prize Winners For Science Endorse Biden For US President - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Eighty One Nobel Prize Winners for Science Endorse Biden for US President - Letter

A total of 81 US Nobel Prize winners for Physics, Chemistry and Medicine have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election against President Donald Trump in a letter released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A total of 81 US Nobel prize winners for Physics, Chemistry and Medicine have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election against President Donald Trump in a letter released on Wednesday.

"As American citizens and as scientists, we wholeheartedly endorse Joe Biden for President," the letter said.

The scientists, Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry and medicine, said they signed the letter to express their support for Biden in the 2020 election for president of the United States.

"During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research, and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country," the letter said.

The support of scores of Nobel Prize-winning scientists for a Democratic candidate for the presidency is not unprecedented. In 2016, 70 Nobel laureates endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In 2008, 76 US Nobel laureates endorsed successful Democratic candidate Barack Obama.

