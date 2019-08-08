(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The number of people injured in Wednesday's clashes between Kyrgyz security officers and supporters of Former President Almazbek Atambayev has reached 80, local broadcaster April reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to previous reports, over 50 people were injured, while one police officer was killed.

It remains unknown whether the new storming of Atambayev's residence, which started earlier on Thursday, has already resulted in any injuries, the broadcaster added.

Special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek, on Wednesday evening to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions.

The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters fought back, preventing him from being detained.

On Thursday, law enforcers started storming Atambayev's residence again. According to a Sputnik correspondent, over 10 ambulance cars are heading there, as well as one fire-fighting vehicle, as fire has reportedly broken out in the residence.