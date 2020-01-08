UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Eighty US Servicemen Killed, 200 Injured in Tehran's Airstrikes on US Base in Iraq - IRGC

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Eighty US soldiers were killed and some 200 were injured in the missile attacks launched by Iran on the US Ain Al Asad airbase in western Iraq, a source in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

"At least 80 American soldiers were killed during the missile airstrike launched by the Revolutionary Guards on the Ain Al Asad base," the source said as quoted by the Iranian television.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Armed Forces Staff Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in a statement that Iran had shown only a "part" of its military capabilities and added that the time had come for Washington "to take another approach in dealing with Tehran."

