Einstein's Manuscript On Theory Of Relativity Sells For Over $15 Million - Christie's

Einstein's Manuscript on Theory of Relativity Sells for Over $15 Million - Christie's

Albert Einstein's manuscript on the theory of relativity, written together with his colleague Michele Besso, was sold at the Christie's auction in Paris for 13.3 million euros (around $15 million), Christie's auction house said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Albert Einstein's manuscript on the theory of relativity, written together with his colleague Michele Besso, was sold at the Christie's auction in Paris for 13.3 million Euros (around $15 million), Christie's auction house said.

The manuscript is 54 pages long and was written between June 1913 and early 1914.

According to Christie's, it is "often described as the most beautiful theory in physics, and one of the single most important ideas in modern science."

It is one of the two only surviving manuscripts written by the physicist and provides an insight into how the scientist's mind worked, the auction house said.

Initially, it was estimated that the manuscript would sell for around� 2 to 3 million euros. In 2018, Einstein's God letter was sold for $2.9 million and in 2017, the physicist's letter about the secret of happiness was sold for $1.56 million.

