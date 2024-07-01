Ekram Association In Makkah Saves Over 800 Kg Of Surplus Food During Hajj Season 1445 AH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Ekram Association for Food Preservation in Makkah has announced the successful preservation of over 800 kilograms of surplus food during this year's Hajj season.
The total weight of the surplus food reached 828,930 kilograms, with an estimated value of SAR 19,625,323. Director of the association Ahmed Al-Matrafi highlighted the association's agreements with public and private sectors to target areas with high food waste and loss.
These agreements include partnerships with catering institutions, pilgrims' facilities, and hotels in Makkah's central area.
The surplus food, which included hot meals, fruits, vegetables, frozen food, beverages, baked goods, sweets, and meat, was distributed to those in need within Makkah. Al-Matrafi emphasized that these efforts align with the association's ongoing initiatives to reduce food waste, promote food sustainability, and foster social solidarity.
He expressed the association's commitment to expanding its operations and increasing its positive impact on society. Al-Matrafi called for cooperation and contribution from all members of society and stakeholders to achieve these goals in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
