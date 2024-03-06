El Nino Costs Philippine Agriculture Up To 18.9 Mln USD
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Philippine government said Wednesday that the El Nino dry spell and drought has cost Philippine agriculture over 1 billion pesos (roughly 18.9 million U.S. Dollars) while the climate pattern may persist till the second quarter this year.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said El Nino has affected over 23,000 farmers and fisherfolk, damaged nearly 18,000 hectares of crop areas in five regions across the country.
The Western Visayas region in the central Philippines reported the highest cost of agricultural damage, followed by the areas in the main Luzon Island and Zamboanga Peninsula in the southern Philippines.
The state weather bureau declared the start of the El Nino phenomenon in July last year. According to the bureau, most global climate models suggest that El Nino will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season.
