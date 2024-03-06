Open Menu

El Nino Costs Philippine Agriculture Up To 18.9 Mln USD

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

El Nino costs Philippine agriculture up to 18.9 mln USD

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Philippine government said Wednesday that the El Nino dry spell and drought has cost Philippine agriculture over 1 billion pesos (roughly 18.9 million U.S. Dollars) while the climate pattern may persist till the second quarter this year.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said El Nino has affected over 23,000 farmers and fisherfolk, damaged nearly 18,000 hectares of crop areas in five regions across the country.

The Western Visayas region in the central Philippines reported the highest cost of agricultural damage, followed by the areas in the main Luzon Island and Zamboanga Peninsula in the southern Philippines.

The state weather bureau declared the start of the El Nino phenomenon in July last year.

According to the bureau, most global climate models suggest that El Nino will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season.

On Tuesday, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan voiced concern over the potential impact of a strong El Nino weather pattern on food prices.

The Philippine Statistics Authority data showed that year-on-year inflation in the country rose to 3.4 percent in February, while rice remained the top contributor to the higher inflation rate, recording a 23.7 percent price rise, the highest since February 2009.

"The government is intensifying its efforts to mitigate the effects of the El Nino phenomenon and help keep the inflation rate within target," Balisacan added.

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Drought Zamboanga Price Philippines February May July Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

15 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

40 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From World