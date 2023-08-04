El Nino Weather Phenomenon to Have Adverse Health Effects Globally in Coming Months - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a fresh report out on Friday that in the coming months, the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon would have global health consequences which are likely to arise from malnutrition, food insecurity, heat stress, air pollution and others.

"The ongoing El Nino is highly likely to have wide-ranging health implications on a global scale. In the coming months, the most severe health threats are likely to arise from malnutrition due to ongoing food insecurity compounded by the effects of El Nino," the report read.

WHO assessed the risks of malnutrition, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases as "very high" with "severe" health consequences. The risks of malaria, arboviral diseases (dengue, Zika, chikungunya) and worsening maternal and child health are also rated as "high.

"

"The majority of effects on malaria spread expected from El Nino can be expected in late 2023 and early 2024. Despite this, vector control programmes implemented in the short term may be effective against future transmission," the report read.

The organization added that the spread of cholera might be caused by water contamination due to flooding or water scarcity in the event of droughts, with the affected eastern African nations being under "the highest risk".

In July, the World Meteorological Organization warned that conditions for the El Nino weather phenomenon had developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, which may lead to an increase in global temperatures, as well as disruptive weather and climate patterns.