Open Menu

El Nino Weather Phenomenon To Have Adverse Health Effects Globally In Coming Months - WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

El Nino Weather Phenomenon to Have Adverse Health Effects Globally in Coming Months - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a fresh report out on Friday that in the coming months, the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon would have global health consequences which are likely to arise from malnutrition, food insecurity, heat stress, air pollution and others.

"The ongoing El Nino is highly likely to have wide-ranging health implications on a global scale. In the coming months, the most severe health threats are likely to arise from malnutrition due to ongoing food insecurity compounded by the effects of El Nino," the report read.

WHO assessed the risks of malnutrition, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases as "very high" with "severe" health consequences. The risks of malaria, arboviral diseases (dengue, Zika, chikungunya) and worsening maternal and child health are also rated as "high.

"

"The majority of effects on malaria spread expected from El Nino can be expected in late 2023 and early 2024. Despite this, vector control programmes implemented in the short term may be effective against future transmission," the report read.

The organization added that the spread of cholera might be caused by water contamination due to flooding or water scarcity in the event of droughts, with the affected eastern African nations being under "the highest risk".

In July, the World Meteorological Organization warned that conditions for the El Nino weather phenomenon had developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, which may lead to an increase in global temperatures, as well as disruptive weather and climate patterns.

Related Topics

Weather World Dengue Water Lead May July Event From

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

40 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

1 hour ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 hour ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

1 hour ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From World