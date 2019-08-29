El Paso Gunman in Walmart Shooting Bought Rifle From Romania, Ammo From Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The gunman Patrick Crusius in the deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month purchased his rifle from Romania and ammunition from Russia, media reported on Wednesday.

Crusius purchased the AK-47 rifle he used in the shooting from a place in Romania that then shipped the firearm to a gun dealer near his hometown in the Dallas metroplex, the Texas Tribune reported citing a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report said Crusius had purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition for his rifle from a place in Russia.

On August 3, Crusius killed 22 people and wounded more than 20 others when he opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso.

Crusius admitted that he had intentionally targeted Mexican nationals, according to a police report.