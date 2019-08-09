UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Paso Migrant Groups Says Armed White Man Lingered Near Shelter Intent On Attacking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:00 AM

El Paso Migrant Groups Says Armed White Man Lingered Near Shelter Intent on Attacking

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A young white man lingering near a migrant support shelter in the Texas city of El Paso was suspected of intending to carry out an attack before he was detained and released by local police, the nonprofit immigration organization Casa Carmelita said in a statement.

"The young white male with clear intent to conduct an armed assault on a local migrant solidarity community center has been released by El Paso [Police Department]," the group said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday just after US President Donald Trump had visited El Paso to meet with local authorities and victims of a mass shooting by a white supremacist that left 22 people dead.

The Casa Carmelita group said that witnesses recalled seeing the man, identified as Thomas Bartram, brandishing a gun and trying to enter the building with people fleeing down the street warning neighbors.

The group also recalled police removing clips of ammunition from Bartram.

In later remarks, the El Paso Police Department said the man was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas. The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white supremacist.

Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Facebook Trump Young Man Male Dayton El Paso Criminals Sunday Post From Walmart

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

5 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

4 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

4 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

4 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.