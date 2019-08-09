El Paso Migrant Groups Says Armed White Man Lingered Near Shelter Intent on Attacking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A young white man lingering near a migrant support shelter in the Texas city of El Paso was suspected of intending to carry out an attack before he was detained and released by local police, the nonprofit immigration organization Casa Carmelita said in a statement.

"The young white male with clear intent to conduct an armed assault on a local migrant solidarity community center has been released by El Paso [Police Department]," the group said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday just after US President Donald Trump had visited El Paso to meet with local authorities and victims of a mass shooting by a white supremacist that left 22 people dead.

The Casa Carmelita group said that witnesses recalled seeing the man, identified as Thomas Bartram, brandishing a gun and trying to enter the building with people fleeing down the street warning neighbors.

The group also recalled police removing clips of ammunition from Bartram.

In later remarks, the El Paso Police Department said the man was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas. The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white supremacist.

Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.