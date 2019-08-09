El Paso Shooter Confessed to Targeting Mexicans During Walmart Massacre - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The suspect in the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting on Saturday has admitted to the authorities that was behind the attack and he intentionally targeted Mexicans, media reported on Friday.

The 21-year-old Patrick Crusius admitted to investigators that he carried out the shooting at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso and was intent on targeting Mexicans, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Washington Post revealed.