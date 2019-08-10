UrduPoint.com
El Paso Shooter Confessed To Targeting Mexicans During Walmart Massacre - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The suspect in Saturday's deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has admitted to the authorities that he was behind the attack and he intentionally targeted Mexicans, media reported on Friday.

The 21-year-old Patrick Crusius admitted to investigators that he carried out the shooting at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso and was intent on targeting Mexicans, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Washington Post revealed.

Detective Adrian Garcia wrote in the affidavit that Crusius got out of his car with his hands up saying "I'm the shooter."

Crusius waived his right to an attorney and told investigators that he traveled to El Paso from the city of Allen and carried an assault rifle and several clips of ammunition, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said Crusius told investigators he entered the Walmart shopping center and began firing his AK-47 at multiple innocent civilians, adding that his targets were Mexicans.

Crusius killed 22 people and injured more than 20 after he opened fire.

Democratic local leaders - including presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar - have blamed President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric for fueling the hate crime that led a gunman travel from Allen to El Paso to carry out a mass shooting.

