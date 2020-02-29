UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Bans Entry Of Citizens From Iran Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

El Salvador Bans Entry of Citizens From Iran Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The authorities of El Salvador have imposed a ban on the entry of citizens from Iran because of the novel coronavirus, President Nayib Bukele said.

El Salvador earlier banned entry for South Koreans and Italians.

"The migration service was ordered to ban the entry of citizens from Iran, including transit passengers," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

El Salvador diplomats and citizens will have to be quarantined for 30 days.

