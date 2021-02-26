UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Becomes First Malaria-Free State In Central America - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:24 AM

El Salvador is the first nation in Central America to eliminate Malaria within its borders, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) El Salvador is the first nation in Central America to eliminate Malaria within its borders, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced on Thursday.

"With the exception of one outbreak in 1996, El Salvador steadily reduced its malaria burden over the last three decades. Between 1990 and 2010, the number of malaria cases declined from more than 9000 to 26.

The country has reported zero indigenous cases of the disease since 2017," PAHO said in a press release.

El Salvador is the third country in Latin America to have achieved malaria-free status in recent years, following Argentina in 2019 and Paraguay in 2018. Globally, a total of 38 countries and territories have reached this milestone, the release said.

El Salvador reported its last malaria-related death in 1984, the release added.

