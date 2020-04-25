UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Beefs Up Detention Measures In Jails After Friday's Surge Of Murders

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

El Salvador Beefs Up Detention Measures in Jails After Friday's Surge of Murders

Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced on Saturday tougher detention measures and the introduction of round-the-clock curfews in prisons where members of criminal groups and their leaders are held after a surge of murders on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced on Saturday tougher detention measures and the introduction of round-the-clock curfews in prisons where members of criminal groups and their leaders are held after a surge of murders on Friday.

According to local media reports, as many as 23 homicides took place within one day compared to the average of two or even zero incidents since the introduction of a quarantine in the country.

"Osiris Luna Meza, general director of penal centers, issue a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in all penitentiary centers where gang members are detained.

Full detention 24 hours a day, every day, until police operations are underway," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The president added that gang leaders would be transferred to solitary confinement.

"There is no contact with the outside world. Shops will be closed and all events will be suspended until further notice," Bukele noted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, El Salvador has so far confirmed 274 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities.

Related Topics

World Police Twitter El Salvador Criminals Media All

Recent Stories

NEPRA sets up team of experts to examine power sec ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash centres to remain close on A ..

2 minutes ago

AC visits Jalala, Shergarh, inspects measures to e ..

2 minutes ago

Polish football set to resume in late May

2 minutes ago

NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank identifies key ar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.