Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced on Saturday tougher detention measures and the introduction of round-the-clock curfews in prisons where members of criminal groups and their leaders are held after a surge of murders on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced on Saturday tougher detention measures and the introduction of round-the-clock curfews in prisons where members of criminal groups and their leaders are held after a surge of murders on Friday.

According to local media reports, as many as 23 homicides took place within one day compared to the average of two or even zero incidents since the introduction of a quarantine in the country.

"Osiris Luna Meza, general director of penal centers, issue a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in all penitentiary centers where gang members are detained.

Full detention 24 hours a day, every day, until police operations are underway," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The president added that gang leaders would be transferred to solitary confinement.

"There is no contact with the outside world. Shops will be closed and all events will be suspended until further notice," Bukele noted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, El Salvador has so far confirmed 274 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities.