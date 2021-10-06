UrduPoint.com

El Salvador Begins Third Dose Vaccination Of All Adults - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) El Salvador has launched a campaign to offer booster COVID-19 shots to all adults who received the second dose, no earlier than four months apart, President Nayib Bukele said.

"We are starting third dose vaccination against COVID-19 among residents who are over 18 years old. The third dose must be administered at least four months after the second," Bukele tweeted on Tuesday.

The government embarked on a re-vaccination program in late September, prioritizing doctors, teachers, those working in the armed forces, police officers, firefighters, rescuers, pharmacy and laboratory personnel, people over 60 and citizens with underlying conditions.

Third dose vaccinations are voluntary.

So far, the country has vaccinated 53.8% of its 6.4 million population with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 60,000 people already received their third booster shot since October 1.

