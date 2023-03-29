El Salvador Demands Mexican Migration Center Deadly Fire Investigation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The government of El Salvador demands an investigation into the actions of staff of the migrants detention center in Ciudad Juarez in Northern Mexico that was hit by a deadly fire which killed several Salvadorans, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"El Salvador condemns the actions of Ciudad Juarez migration center personnel during the fire that killed and injured many people. In addition, President (Nayib Bukele's) government demands a thorough investigation so that those responsible will be brought to justice," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry refers to a video that went viral showing migrants unable to leave the facility when the fire started. The center's personnel there makes no effort to save them and just leaves the site.

On March 28, a fire broke out in a detention center for migrants who tried to illegally cross the US-Mexican border. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the migrants set the building on fire themselves by burning the mattresses stacked at the entrance. The migrants were thus protesting against their deportation to their countries of origin. As of March 29, 40 people were reported dead, and 29 others injured. The Foreign Ministry said 4 El Salvador citizens were severely injured in the fire, the number of Salvadorans killed there remains unclear.

In January, US President Joe Biden said that more resources were needed in order to address the massive influx of migrants over the last two years, after visiting the US southern border.