El Salvador Expects To Receive 1st COVAX Vaccine Shipment On Thursday - President

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

El Salvador Expects to Receive 1st COVAX Vaccine Shipment on Thursday - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) El Salvador will welcome its first coronavirus vaccine shipment from the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative on Thursday, President Nayib Bukele has said.

The country started vaccinating frontline medical workers on February 17 after receiving 20,000 Covishield vaccine doses from India.

"Tomorrow, another vaccine batch will arrive! This time, thanks to the COVAX system. This batch consists of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that will be used to vaccinate our second line of healthcare (medical workers who do not directly look after COVID-19 patients)," Bukele tweeted.

The Salvadoran Public Health Ministry plans to inoculate 4.5 million of the country's citizens.

More Stories From World

