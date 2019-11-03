UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Expels Entire Venezuela's Diplomatic Corps, Gives 48 Hours To Leave Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Salvadoran government has decided to expel all members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corps from the country, the administration of the Salvadoran President said in a statement.

"The government of El Salvador expels the diplomatic corps of  [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro's regime in accordance with repeated statements by President Nayib Bukele, in which he did not recognize the legitimacy of the government of Maduro," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

According to the communique, such a decision was made in accordance with the position of El Salvador on the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on systematic violations of human rights in Venezuela.

"The government of El Salvador provides 48 hours to the entire diplomatic corps of the Maduro regime to leave the country," the statement said.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.

