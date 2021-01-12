UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Fines US Airline for Bringing Passenger With COVID-19 - Official

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) El Salvador has fined the US Spirit Airlines after its plane landed with a passenger with COVID-19 on board, Salvadoran Director-General for the Office of Migration and Foreign Affairs Ricardo Cucalon said.

"Not only did the airline put the passengers at risk, it also put at risk its own crew who were close (to the passenger).

This is not a joke, the virus is not a joke," Cucalon said in an interview with radio 102 Nueve on Monday.

According to Cucalon, Spirit Airlines have been notified about the fine.

The official urged all airlines to follow the rules and require a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19 from all passengers.

To date, El Salvador has registered 48,905 positive COVID-19 cases, including 43,356 people who recovered and 1,437 fatalities.

