El Salvador Issues International Arrest Warrant Against Ex-President Ceren

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) El Salvador has issued an international arrest warrant against ex-President Sanchez Ceren and four members of the government of another former leader Mauricio Funes over illegal enrichment and money laundering from 2009-2014, President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday.

"The judge ordered to issue the Interpol Red Notice for five fugitives, including ex-President Sanchez Ceren and Gerson Martinez [the former minister of public works in Funes' government], who called himself 'people's bricklayer,'" Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The whereabouts of the five suspects are still unknown. The country's police already arrested other suspects in the case, including health, finance and labor ministers and a deputy agriculture minister from Funes' government.

Funes was the president of El Salvador from 2009-2014, with Ceren as vice-president. The latter then succeeded Funes and was in office until 2019.