UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Joins Initiative To Address Forced Migration In Central America - UNHCR

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

El Salvador Joins Initiative to Address Forced Migration in Central America - UNHCR

El Salvador has decided to join a regional initiative to address the impact of forced migration in Central America in order to better assist and protect forcibly displaced individuals, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) El Salvador has decided to join a regional initiative to address the impact of forced migration in Central America in order to better assist and protect forcibly displaced individuals, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a release on Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes El Salvador's decision to join a regional initiative that aims to better address forced displacement in and from Central America, and to help those affected by it," the release said. "By joining the initiative, known in the region by its Spanish acronym MIRPS, the new Government of El Salvador is taking an important step in assisting and protecting forcibly displaced people.

"

UNHCR noted in the release that some 46,800 Salvadorans sought asylum in 2018 as a result of widespread violence, ranking their country sixth among countries of origin for new asylum-seekers globally.

In addition, a new UNHCR-supported government study showed that at least 71,500 Salvadorans have been internally displaced by the violence, the release said.

UNHCR said the next step for the government is to develop a national action plan that sets out specific ways of enhancing the protection of internally displaced people.

Other countries involved in MIRPS include Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Related Topics

United Nations Guatemala El Salvador Belize Panama Costa Rica Mexico Honduras 2018 From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

HEC chairman meets private varsities' VCs to discu ..

16 seconds ago

Barcelona airport braces for weekend strike chaos

18 seconds ago

Russia Proposes to Extend Gas Transit Contract Wit ..

19 seconds ago

Trump Says US May Have National Security Concerns ..

23 seconds ago

Tents, food distributed among Rohri canal breach v ..

5 minutes ago

CDA to launch development work in Park Enclave pha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.