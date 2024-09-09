El Salvador Police Chief Dies In Helicopter Crash
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) El Salvador's police chief, known for leading the country's "war" on gangs, was killed in a helicopter crash along with several others, the army said on Monday.
Police Commissioner General Mauricio Arriaza Chicas led El Salvador's crackdown on criminal gangs since March 2022, a campaign that has netted nearly 82,000 suspected gang members under a system that allows arrests without warrants.
"We regret to confirm the death of all those on board the UH-1H helicopter of the Salvadoran Air Force, which crashed in Pasaquina" around 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of the capital San Salvador, the military said on social media platform X.
The helicopter was also carrying Manuel Coto, a former manager of the Cosavi credit union, under police custody, it said.
Police said the deputy director of investigations, Romulo Pompilio Romero, and another officer, Corporal Abel Antonio Arevalo, were killed the crash.
The state-run Canal 10 tv channel said David Cruz, head of communications for the Justice Ministry, was also killed.
Authorities have not identified the crew of the aircraft.
Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said on X that his teams were doing everything possible "to speed up the rescue and identification of the victims."
Civil Protection tactical teams were on their way to the crash site to provide assistance, the service said on X.
President Nayib Bukele said he would ask for international assistance in investigating the crash.
"What happened cannot remain a mere 'accident', it must be investigated thoroughly and to the last consequences. We will ask for international assistance," Bukele wrote on X.
"Director Arriaza Chicas was a fundamental piece in bringing peace and security to our people," he said.
"We will investigate this to the end, but no one can bring back our national hero."
Defence Minister Rene Francis Merino Monroy described Arriaza Chicas as "a strategist who changed the course of the (national police)."
"We will continue fulfilling the mission until we achieve the country you dreamed of," he wrote on X.
Bukele ordered all flags in the country, as well as in El Salvador's embassies and consulates, to fly at half-mast for three days in honor of Arriaza Chicas.
The president's brutal crackdown on gangs has drawn criticism from rights groups but has won him sky-high approval ratings, with supporters crediting him for returning a sense of normality to a violence-fatigued society.
Coto had been on the run for allegedly embezzling around $35 million.
He was arrested in Honduras on Sunday while "driving with a human trafficker to the United States" before being handed over to Salvadorean authorities through Interpol, Honduran security minister Gustavo Sanchez said on X.
Recent Stories
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
More Stories From World
-
Spain's PM meets Xi, pushes 'fair trade order' on China trip21 minutes ago
-
Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome31 minutes ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph41 minutes ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official1 hour ago
-
UN rights chief warns world risks 'dystopian future'1 hour ago
-
US Republicans fault Biden admin in new report about 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
China's Shandong promotes its tourism attractions in Serbia2 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz - kings of the new frontier2 hours ago
-
Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome2 hours ago
-
Spanish PM Sanchez pushes 'fair trade order' on China trip2 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists gain new progress in original innovation of green pesticides2 hours ago