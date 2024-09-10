El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash

(@FahadShabbir)

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) El Salvador's police chief, the leader of the country's "war" on gangs, was killed in a helicopter crash while bringing home a fugitive, the army said Monday.

Mauricio Arriaza Chicas was killed with eight others when their helicopter crashed near Pasaquina, near the border with Honduras, in the early morning hours.

President Nayib Bukele declared three days of national mourning in honor of Arriaza, who had led El Salvador's crackdown on criminal gangs since March 2022.

The controversial campaign has netted nearly 82,000 suspected gangsters under a state of emergency that allows for arrests without warrants.

"Director Arriaza Chicas was a fundamental piece in bringing peace and security to our people," Bukele said Monday on X.

"We will investigate this to the end, but no one can bring back our national hero."