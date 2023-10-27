Open Menu

El Salvador President Launches Re-election Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

El Salvador president launches re-election bid

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Populist President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador on Thursday submitted his candidacy for a second term in office, despite concerns over the legality of his bid.

The Central American country goes to the polls on February 4.

Under heavy security, Bukele and his running mate Vice President Felix Ulloa submitted their papers at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in the capital San Salvador, where AFP journalists saw dozens of supporters chanting "Nayib!" and "re-election!"

Bukele, 42, who swept to power in 2019 elections brushing aside two establishment parties, has adopted the label "Dictator of El Salvador" in an ironic nod to critics.

Last year he announced that he would seek another term in office after the Supreme Court allowed him to run for re-election, sparking intense debate over its constitutionality.

Critics have questioned the legality of a second consecutive term.

The Salvadoran constitution imposes single-term limits on candidates for presidential elections, barring anyone from running who "has served as President of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not" within the six months before the presidential period.

But Bukele's war against violent street gangs has won him adoration from a crime-fatigued population, while attracting heavy criticism from human rights organizations over mass trials and arrests without warrants.

Rights groups, the United Nations, and the United States have all expressed alarm over arbitrary arrests, inhumane prison conditions, and growing authoritarianism.

For Bukele's first year in office, the poverty-stricken Central American country had 38 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

The following year that number was less than eight.

Polls indicate that nine out of ten Salvadorans support Bukele's assault on gangs which formerly controlled 80 percent of the country, according to the government.

The young president is the most popular in Latin America, according to the 2023 report published in July by the regional poll published in July by Latinobarometro.

Bukele's right-wing New Ideas (NI) party has endorsed his quest to retain power.

On the economic front, Bukele moved to make Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador's dollarized economy -- the first country in the world to do so.

He insisted it would help revitalize a struggling economy despite warnings from experts and regulators about the cryptocurrency's volatility, potential impact on inflation and lack of consumer protection.

But the Currency plummeted in value and uptake was low in a population heavily reliant on remittances from some three million Salvadorans living abroad.

