Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

El Salvador President Says US Can't Use 'Democracy' As Foreign Policy After Trump Indicted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:00 AM

El Salvador President Says US Can't Use 'Democracy' as Foreign Policy After Trump Indicted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States' ability to justify their foreign policy interventions as part of upholding "democracy" around the world is gone after former President Donald Trump, a Republican, is being prosecuted by a Democratic Manhattan district attorney, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele said in a statement.

"Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he's being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use 'democracy' as foreign policy is gone," Bukele wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.

A US judge during Trump's initial appearance in court said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, media reported.

Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney after being elected in November 2021 after winning in the Democratic Primary.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Business Democracy Twitter Trump Manhattan United States Money January November Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

3 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

3 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.