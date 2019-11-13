UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Reports 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Off Guatemalan Coast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

El Salvador Reports 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Off Guatemalan Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday near the coast of Guatemala, the Environment Ministry of El Salvador, a country which borders Guatemala, said.

"FINAL DATA: earthquake mag. 5.

9 in front of the coast of Guatemala. 99 km [61.5 miles] to the west of Barra de Santiago [a beach in El Salvador, bordering Guatemala]," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also reported that the earthquake took place at 10:28 a.m. local time (16:28 GMT), at a depth of 25 miles.

Related Topics

Earthquake Santiago Guatemala El Salvador

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

26 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams 'Senseless Politici ..

2 minutes ago

WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access fo ..

2 minutes ago

Impeachment probe hears Trump 'cared more' about B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.