El Salvador Reports 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Off Guatemalan Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday near the coast of Guatemala, the Environment Ministry of El Salvador, a country which borders Guatemala, said.

"FINAL DATA: earthquake mag. 5.

9 in front of the coast of Guatemala. 99 km [61.5 miles] to the west of Barra de Santiago [a beach in El Salvador, bordering Guatemala]," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also reported that the earthquake took place at 10:28 a.m. local time (16:28 GMT), at a depth of 25 miles.