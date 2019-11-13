El Salvador Reports 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Off Guatemalan Coast
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday near the coast of Guatemala, the Environment Ministry of El Salvador, a country which borders Guatemala, said.
"FINAL DATA: earthquake mag. 5.
9 in front of the coast of Guatemala. 99 km [61.5 miles] to the west of Barra de Santiago [a beach in El Salvador, bordering Guatemala]," the ministry tweeted.
The ministry also reported that the earthquake took place at 10:28 a.m. local time (16:28 GMT), at a depth of 25 miles.