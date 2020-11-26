El Salvador to Get 9Mln COVID-19 Vaccines From Several Producers - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that his country was planning to purchase nine million doses of four different COVID-19 vaccines, with the first two million vaccines to be delivered by British AstraZeneca company.

"First two million doses of the vaccine will be received from British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca," Bukele said, according to the statement published on Thursday by the presidential office on Facebook.

The president added that El Salvador would also acquire three other types of vaccines. In total, nine million doses of vaccines will be procured to immunize 4.

5 million Salvadorans.

According to the statement, El Salvador has reached an agreement with one of the pharmaceutical companies as early as June that will enable the country to get a vaccine five times cheaper in comparison with the current market price.

According to the World Health Organization, El Salvador has confirmed 37,884 COVID-19 cases, with 1,086 deaths.

AstraZeneca's vaccine has passed two of the three phases of its vaccine trial. The third phase is currently being conducted in the UK, Brazil and India.