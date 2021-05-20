El Salvador 'Very Enthusiastic' About Bolstering Ties With Russia - President

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) El Salvador is very keen to bolster cooperation with Russia, President Nayib Bukele said during presentation of letter of credence ceremony.

"We are very enthusiastic about strengthening the relationship with Russia, we are facing a world with new challenges and opportunities, and we want to take advantage of those opportunities," Bukele told Russian Ambassador Alexander Khokholikov on Wednesday, adding that El Salvador recognizes "the importance of Russia in the world."

The president noted the great potential of relations with Moscow and stressed the need to support further development of mutually-respectful multilateral ties.

The Russian ambassador similarly confirmed Moscow's deep interest in enhancing cooperation with the Central American nation in all areas, from political to commercial.

"We are going to work bilaterally and multilaterally because that is how it should be to maximize mutual benefit, both of Russia and El Salvador," the diplomat said.

Bukele also received credentials from the new ambassadors of the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Belize, and the Netherlands on Wednesday.