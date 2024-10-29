Open Menu

El Salvador Vice President Arrives In Riyadh For FII Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) El Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa and his delegation arrived in Riyadh to participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Undersecretary of the Ministry for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari alongside El Salvador's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ricardo Ernesto and a representative from Royal Protocol.

