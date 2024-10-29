El Salvador Vice President arrives in Riyadh for FII forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) El Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa and his delegation arrived in Riyadh to participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Undersecretary of the Ministry for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari alongside El Salvador's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ricardo Ernesto and a representative from Royal Protocol.