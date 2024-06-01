(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) El Salvador's gang-busting President Nayib Bukele will be sworn in for a second term Saturday, more popular -- and more powerful -- than ever.

The 42-year-old, reelected in February with 85 percent of the vote, is set to govern for another five years with near-total control of parliament and other state institutions.

Bukele, who unapologetically describes himself as a "cool dictator," enjoys sky-high approval ratings due to his brutal crackdown on criminal gangs, credited with returning a sense of normalcy to a violence-fatigued society.

The campaign has drawn criticism from rights groups, but has made Bukele the most popular leader in Latin America, according to a regional poll, and the envy of many peers.

That popularity translated downballot into a near-clean sweep for Bukele's New Ideas party in legislative elections, where it took 54 out of 60 seats.

Yet experts warn his extended honeymoon with voters may be nearing its end as economic worries overtake safety concerns in the public discourse, amid high government debt and fast-rising prices for consumer goods in a country where more than a quarter of the population lives in poverty.

Social media whiz Bukele laughs off criticism of authoritarian tendencies.

But he was only able to seek reelection after a loyalist Supreme Court ruling allowed him to bypass a constitutional ban on successive terms.

"What he has demonstrated is that the law is irrelevant and that he can do whatever he wants, how he wants," public policy expert Carlos Carcach told AFP, describing Bukele as an "all-powerful" president.