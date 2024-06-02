San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) El Salvador's popular gang-busting President Nayib Bukele was sworn in for a second term Saturday, asking citizens to give him "unconditional support" as the government prescribes "bitter medicine" to improve the economy.

Raising his hand at the National Palace in the capital San Salvador, the 42-year-old took the oath of office in front of a packed crowd of supporters.

He is set to govern for another five years with near-total control of parliament and other state institutions after his New Ideas party dominated in legislative polls on the back of a brutal but popular gang crackdown.

Bukele, who unapologetically describes himself as a "cool dictator," enjoys sky-high approval ratings due to his heavy-handed campaign against criminal gangs, credited with returning a sense of normalcy to a violence-fatigued society.

Now he is turning to the economy -- comparing his government to a doctor and the country to a sick patient in his inauguration speech and asking Salvadorans to defend his administration's decisions "tooth and nail" and "without hesitation."

The anti-gang campaign has drawn criticism from rights groups, but has made Bukele the most popular leader in Latin America, according to a regional poll, and the envy of many of his peers.

He was reelected in February with 85 percent of the vote.

His popularity also translated down the ballot into a near-clean sweep for Bukele's New Ideas party in the Legislative Assembly, where it took 54 out of 60 seats.

Ideological allies like Argentine President Javier Milei and Donald Trump Jr, son of the former US president, attended the ceremony, which included a military parade and a flyover from planes leaving trails of blue and white -- the colors of the Salvadoran flag.

Experts have warned Bukele's extended honeymoon with voters may be nearing its end as economic worries overtake safety concerns, amid high government debt and fast-rising prices in a country where more than a quarter of the population lives in poverty.

"In this new treatment to heal the economy," he said from the palace balcony, "perhaps we will also have to take bitter medicine... to be cured of the bad economy."

Though he laughs off accusations of authoritarianism, he was only able to seek reelection after a loyalist Supreme Court ruling allowed him to bypass a constitutional ban on successive terms.