Open Menu

El Salvador's Bukele Sworn In, Says 'bitter Medicine' Needed For Economy

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 09:00 AM

El Salvador's Bukele sworn in, says 'bitter medicine' needed for economy

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) El Salvador's popular gang-busting President Nayib Bukele was sworn in for a second term Saturday, asking citizens to give him "unconditional support" as the government prescribes "bitter medicine" to improve the economy.

Raising his hand at the National Palace in the capital San Salvador, the 42-year-old took the oath of office in front of a packed crowd of supporters.

He is set to govern for another five years with near-total control of parliament and other state institutions after his New Ideas party dominated in legislative polls on the back of a brutal but popular gang crackdown.

Bukele, who unapologetically describes himself as a "cool dictator," enjoys sky-high approval ratings due to his heavy-handed campaign against criminal gangs, credited with returning a sense of normalcy to a violence-fatigued society.

Now he is turning to the economy -- comparing his government to a doctor and the country to a sick patient in his inauguration speech and asking Salvadorans to defend his administration's decisions "tooth and nail" and "without hesitation."

The anti-gang campaign has drawn criticism from rights groups, but has made Bukele the most popular leader in Latin America, according to a regional poll, and the envy of many of his peers.

He was reelected in February with 85 percent of the vote.

His popularity also translated down the ballot into a near-clean sweep for Bukele's New Ideas party in the Legislative Assembly, where it took 54 out of 60 seats.

Ideological allies like Argentine President Javier Milei and Donald Trump Jr, son of the former US president, attended the ceremony, which included a military parade and a flyover from planes leaving trails of blue and white -- the colors of the Salvadoran flag.

Experts have warned Bukele's extended honeymoon with voters may be nearing its end as economic worries overtake safety concerns, amid high government debt and fast-rising prices in a country where more than a quarter of the population lives in poverty.

"In this new treatment to heal the economy," he said from the palace balcony, "perhaps we will also have to take bitter medicine... to be cured of the bad economy."

Though he laughs off accusations of authoritarianism, he was only able to seek reelection after a loyalist Supreme Court ruling allowed him to bypass a constitutional ban on successive terms.

Related Topics

Assembly Supreme Court Parliament Vote Trump Doctor San Salvador El Salvador February May Criminals Dictator From Government

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

9 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

9 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

9 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

9 hours ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

9 hours ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 hours ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

10 hours ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

10 hours ago

More Stories From World