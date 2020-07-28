(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) El Salvador's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 15,000 after 405 new positive tests were registered over a 24-hour period, the country's Health Ministry confirmed.

The Latin American country has now registered 15,035 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 417 people.

A total of 7,827 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry reported.

On Sunday, 409 new positive tests for the disease were registered in El Salvador, a drop from the country's single-day record of 429 new cases, which was recorded the day before.

A steady surge in new cases has been detected in the Latin American country since the start of July. The government suspended the second stage of the country's economic reopening, which was scheduled to begin at the start of the month, due to the rise in positive tests.