UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador's COVID-19 Case Total Tops 15,000 With 405 New Positive Tests - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

El Salvador's COVID-19 Case Total Tops 15,000 With 405 New Positive Tests - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) El Salvador's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 15,000 after 405 new positive tests were registered over a 24-hour period, the country's Health Ministry confirmed.

The Latin American country has now registered 15,035 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 417 people.

A total of 7,827 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry reported.

On Sunday, 409 new positive tests for the disease were registered in El Salvador, a drop from the country's single-day record of 429 new cases, which was recorded the day before.

A steady surge in new cases has been detected in the Latin American country since the start of July. The government suspended the second stage of the country's economic reopening, which was scheduled to begin at the start of the month, due to the rise in positive tests.

Related Topics

El Salvador July Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTD five personnel embraced martyrdom in Chilas

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

11 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

12 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.