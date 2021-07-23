MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) El Salvador's General Prosecutor's Office has issued arrest warrants against 10 former officials, including former President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, who are accused of illicit enrichment and embezzlement.

"The General Prosecutor's Office has ordered the arrest of former officials of the government of Mauricio Funes under the case of overpayments," the General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on late Thursday.

Along with Sanchez Ceren, former Minister of Public Works Manuel Orlando Quinteros Aguilar, ex-Minister of the Environment and the Natural Resources Lina Dolores Pohl Alfaro and former Minister of Agriculture Jose Guillermo Belarmino Lopez Suarez are also on the list of ex-officials who must be arrested.