MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The parliament of El Salvador extended on Wednesday the state of emergency, introduced last year, for the 14th time to bring peace to the country.

In March 2022, the parliament of El Salvador approved President Nayib Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after over 60 people were killed in shootout with armed gangs in a day.

"Thanks to the exception regime, we have achieved in a short time what could never be achieved in decades of corrupt governments: bring peace to the territories.

We will continue extending this measure as many times as necessary until we have the El Salvador we deserve," the Salvadoran parliament said in a message on Twitter.

El Salvador's struggle with gang violence that started in the early 1990s after the end of the civil war. The political instability in the country led to the rise of a number of notorious gangs, such as Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13.

More than 60,000 people have been detained since then on suspicion of being gang members.