UrduPoint.com

El Salvador's Parliament Says It Abolished Statute Of Limitations For Femicide Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 08:50 AM

El Salvador's Parliament Says It Abolished Statute of Limitations for Femicide Cases

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure to abolish the statute of limitations for crimes of femicide ” an intentional murder of women because of their gender ” and allow the Salvadoran prosecutor's office to initiate criminal proceedings in these cases regardless of the time elapsed.

"By 76 votes in favor, we amended the Code of Criminal Procedure so that the crime of femicide would have no statute of limitations and the prosecution would not depend on any deadline so that justice would be done in favor of the victim," the Salvadoran parliament said in a blog post.

Prior to the amendment to the Salvadoran Code of Criminal Procedure, the period of prosecution in femicide cases was ten years, after which the cases were closed, and the victims lost their opportunity to sue.

The new legislation puts El Salvador among the pioneers in this field in Latin America: Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil have already adopted similar decisions on the statute of limitations for femicide.

According to the United Nations data, some 81,000 women and girls were intentionally murdered in 2021, in 56% of cases by family members or their partners. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime noted that the number of such crimes had not changed much over the past decade.

Related Topics

Assembly Murder United Nations Drugs Parliament El Salvador Brazil Bolivia Peru Mexico Criminals Women Post Family

Recent Stories

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

6 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.