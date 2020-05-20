MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has signed a decree on extending the coronavirus-related quarantine in the country until June 6, which deepened his conflict with the country's legislative and judicial authorities that have accused the head of state of usurping powers.

Earlier this week, El Salvador's Supreme Court ruled that the presidential decree of May 16, which extended a state of emergency by 30 days, giving the powers of the legislative branch to the executive one, was unconstitutional and suspended the state of emergency. According to the country's legislature, the decision to introduce or extend the state of emergency is made by the parliament. On May 14, the majority of lawmakers voted against the extension of this measure.

"The government of El Salvador issued an Executive Decree 26, which establishes a new mandatory quarantine regime from Wednesday, May 20, to June 6," the government said in a statement, published on Twitter by the presidential office.

The decision was explained by increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases per day.

According to the decree, citizens can leave their houses only to buy food. The document also suspended public transport services. Those who violate the quarantine will be transported to temporary detention facilities.

As of Wednesday, the country has confirmed 1,571 cases of the coronavirus and 31 related fatalities.