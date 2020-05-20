UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador's President Extends Quarantine Until June 6 Despite Opposition From Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

El Salvador's President Extends Quarantine Until June 6 Despite Opposition From Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has signed a decree on extending the coronavirus-related quarantine in the country until June 6, which deepened his conflict with the country's legislative and judicial authorities that have accused the head of state of usurping powers.

Earlier this week, El Salvador's Supreme Court ruled that the presidential decree of May 16, which extended a state of emergency by 30 days, giving the powers of the legislative branch to the executive one, was unconstitutional and suspended the state of emergency. According to the country's legislature, the decision to introduce or extend the state of emergency is made by the parliament. On May 14, the majority of lawmakers voted against the extension of this measure.

"The government of El Salvador issued an Executive Decree 26, which establishes a new mandatory quarantine regime from Wednesday, May 20, to June 6," the government said in a statement, published on Twitter by the presidential office.

The decision was explained by increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases per day.

According to the decree, citizens can leave their houses only to buy food. The document also suspended public transport services. Those who violate the quarantine will be transported to temporary detention facilities.

As of Wednesday, the country has confirmed 1,571 cases of the coronavirus and 31 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Twitter Buy El Salvador May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

8 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

38 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

38 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

53 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

53 minutes ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.