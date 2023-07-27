Open Menu

El-Sisi Says Cairo Supports All Efforts To Political Resolution In Ukraine - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday that Cairo supports all efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis politically, Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

El-Sisi arrived in Russia's St.

Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, due August 27-28, and held a bilateral meeting with Putin.

"President Putin informed President (El-Sisi) of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President (El-Sisi) reaffirmed Egypt's support for all efforts aimed at a peaceful political solution to the crisis as soon as possible," Fahmy said on social media.

