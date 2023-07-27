Open Menu

El-Sisi Tells Putin About Desire To Deepen Partnership With Russia- Presidential Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 03:40 AM

El-Sisi Tells Putin About Desire to Deepen Partnership With Russia- Presidential Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday about the desire to deepen partnership with Moscow, Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

"President (El-Sisi) expressed his desire to deepen partnership relations with the Russian Federation as part of the continuous development of these relations, culminating in the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in 2018," Fahmy said on social media.

El-Sisi arrived in Russia's St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, due August 27-28, and held a bilateral meeting with Putin.

