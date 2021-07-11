Elderly Driver Rams Pilgrims Outside Austrian Monastery - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) An 87-year-old driver appears to have lost control over his car and veered into a crowd of people outside an ancient monastery near the northern Austrian city of Linz on Sunday, media said.

The car hit pilgrims who came to a makeshift vending stall in front of the St.

Florian Monastery to buy fruit after Sunday prayers, according to the public broadcaster ORF.

At least 13 people were injured, five of them seriously. The driver was among those hurt and could not be questioned. St. Florian Mayor Bernd Schuetzeneder said the entire commune was in shock.