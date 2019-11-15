UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Man Dies After Being Wounded In Hong Kong Violence - Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

Elderly Man Dies After Being Wounded in Hong Kong Violence - Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A 70-year-old man died after being injured in clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong's Sheung Shui area, a local hospital said.

The RTHK broadcaster reported on Thursday that the man, who worked as a cleaner for the food and Environmental Hygiene Department via an outsourced firm, had been hit in his head with a brick.

"The patient's situation continuously deteriorated. He passed away", a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin said in a statement, as quoted by RHTK.

According to the broadcaster, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, said it suspected that the man had been hit in his head by "masked rioters."

The department said the authorities would support his family.

Hong Kong has been gripped by protests since June. The demonstrators initially demanded that the authorities abandon amendments to extradition legislation. However, despite the regulations were canceled, the protests continued. Thousands of protesters have been detained and hundreds of people, including both demonstrators and police officers, have been injured.

The violence increased on Monday. On Wednesday, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. The demonstrators, in their turn, threw Molotov cocktails and stones and blocked off roads in the area.

The recent spike in violence in Hong Kong was condemned by the United States and South Korea.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Died Hong Kong Man Wales South Korea United States June Gas Family Government

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

8 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

8 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.