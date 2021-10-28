UrduPoint.com

Elderly People Most At Risk Of Suffering COVID-19 In Russia - Rospotrebnadzor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Elderly People Most at Risk of Suffering COVID-19 in Russia - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The elderly are most at risk of contracting the coronavirus in Russia today, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director of the G.N. Gabrichevsky Center at Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

"The highest incidence rates are now registered among the elderly.

In the group (of the Russian population) aged over 65, the number of new cases continues to grow, and the number of infected now stands at 224 per 100,000 people," Ruzhentsova said.

Earlier this month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the bulk of all coronavirus patients in Russia are unvaccinated citizens. In mid-October, 42% of people aged over 60 were immunized.

To date, Russia has confirmed 8,352,601 COVID-19 cases, including 36,582 new infections, as of Tuesday, and 233,898 related fatalities, up by 1,123 new deaths.

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE summons Lebanese Ambassador to protest Informa ..

UAE summons Lebanese Ambassador to protest Information Minister&#039;s statement ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

10 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

10 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.