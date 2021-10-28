Elderly People Most at Risk of Suffering COVID-19 in Russia - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The elderly are most at risk of contracting the coronavirus in Russia today, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director of the G.N. Gabrichevsky Center at Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

"The highest incidence rates are now registered among the elderly.

In the group (of the Russian population) aged over 65, the number of new cases continues to grow, and the number of infected now stands at 224 per 100,000 people," Ruzhentsova said.

Earlier this month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the bulk of all coronavirus patients in Russia are unvaccinated citizens. In mid-October, 42% of people aged over 60 were immunized.

To date, Russia has confirmed 8,352,601 COVID-19 cases, including 36,582 new infections, as of Tuesday, and 233,898 related fatalities, up by 1,123 new deaths.