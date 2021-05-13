Elderly People to Tolerate Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Well - Gamaleya

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The elderly people will tolerate Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine well but additional trials are necessary to secure official authorization for its use among the citizens who are over 60 years old, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In early May, Russia has registered the Sputnik Light vaccine.

"So far, Sputnik Light is allowed only for people under 60 years old. Of course, older people are perfectly vaccinated with both the first and second components of Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light is the first component of the permitted Sputnik V. Now we need to conduct one more tests on elderly people in order to enter information into the registration dossier, to invest money again," Gintsburg said.