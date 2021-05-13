UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly People To Tolerate Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Well - Gamaleya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Elderly People to Tolerate Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Well - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The elderly people will tolerate Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine well but additional trials are necessary to secure official authorization for its use among the citizens who are over 60 years old, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In early May, Russia has registered the Sputnik Light vaccine.

"So far, Sputnik Light is allowed only for people under 60 years old. Of course, older people are perfectly vaccinated with both the first and second components of Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light is the first component of the permitted Sputnik V. Now we need to conduct one more tests on elderly people in order to enter information into the registration dossier, to invest money again," Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

Russia Money May

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.