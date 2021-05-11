Elderly Woman Dies From COVID-19 in Spain Despite Being Fully Vaccinated - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A 84-year old woman from a care home in Spain's Basque Country has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, the news website El Independiente reported on Tuesday.

The woman received both jabs of the Pfizer vaccine at the beginning of the year.

She showed no symptoms and was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease only when she was sent to a hospital for a regular check-up. Her tests did not show presence of antibodies in her bloodstream. The woman passed away a few days later after her condition had worsened.

The authorities of the Basque Country are gathering information about the incident.

Spain has vaccinated 6.2 million people since late December.