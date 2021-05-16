Elderly Woman Mistakenly Injected With Pfizer Vaccine Twice in One Day in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Doctors mistakenly injected an elderly woman in Japan's Aichi prefecture with two shots of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in one day, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

The incident happened on May 13 in a nursing home in the city of Toyohashi, the agency said.

The vaccinations were reportedly scheduled to be administered in the cafeteria area of the facility, where 10 patients got their shots. However, later the doctors decided to attend to each person in their private rooms.

According to the news agency, the doctors did not verify patients' identities during the rounds. As a result, an 80-year-old woman received two doses in one day: one in the cafeteria and one in her room.

A medical team has been constantly monitoring the woman's health since the mishap. No side effects have yet been detected.